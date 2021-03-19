Analyzing OFS Credit's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 9, 2021, OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. OFS Credit, which has a current dividend per share of $0.53, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 22, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 15.72% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding OFS Credit's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, OFS Credit has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (February 20, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.17, which has since increased by $0.36. OFS Credit's dividend yield last year was 12.61%, which has since grown by 3.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

