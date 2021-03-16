Understanding SITE Centers's Ex-Dividend Date

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) declared a dividend payable on April 6, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of SITE Centers's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. SITE Centers, which has a current dividend per share of $0.11, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.51% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding SITE Centers's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, SITE Centers has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on September 20, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has since decreased by $0.09. SITE Centers's dividend yield last year was 5.0%, which has since declined by 1.49%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

