Analyzing Genuine Parts's Ex-Dividend Date

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 16, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Genuine Parts's stock as of March 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Genuine Parts has an ex-dividend date set for for March 4, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.81, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.28% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Genuine Parts's Dividend History

Over the past year, Genuine Parts has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and no change regarding its yields. Last year on March 5, 2020 the company's payout was $0.79, which has since grown by $0.02. Genuine Parts's dividend yield last year was 3.28%, which has returned to its value today.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

