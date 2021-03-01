Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PJT Partners

On February 2, 2021, PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 17, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PJT Partners has an ex-dividend date planned for March 2, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.27% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

PJT Partners's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, PJT Partners has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 3, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. PJT Partners's dividend yield last year was 0.41%, which has since decreased by 0.14%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

