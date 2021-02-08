Understanding COHEN & STEERS QUALITY's Ex-Dividend Date

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 14, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of COHEN & STEERS QUALITY's stock as of March 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY has an ex-dividend date set for for March 16, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.08, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.75% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY's Dividend History

Over the past year, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 17, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY's dividend yield last year was 8.61%, which has since decreased by 0.86%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

