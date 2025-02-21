Nuburu To Tap Private Equity Funds For Strategic Acquisitions In Defense, Cybersecurity

Nuburu, Inc. BURU shares surged Friday after the company confirmed plans to expand its defense business and enter the security sector.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company plans to acquire a technology license to strengthen its defense offerings, a majority stake in a defense-tech firm specializing in military vehicles and security systems, plus a controlling interest in a SaaS startup focused on cybersecurity.

The acquisitions will take place in two phases. In the first phase, Nuburu will acquire a technology license and a 20% ownership stake for $1.5 million in cash and $23.5 million in five-year notes with a 10% interest rate.

The second phase, subject to stockholder approval, will involve acquiring additional ownership stakes to secure a controlling interest, which will include issuing more than 20% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as part of the transaction.

This strategic move, backed by a private equity investment group, marks a significant transformation for the company.

The initiative is expected to involve recapitalization, multiple acquisitions, advanced technology licensing, and the addition of a specialized management team.

The company aims to leverage international investments to drive growth in both established and emerging markets.

This expansion will build on Nuburu’s existing expertise and create synergies with new ventures.

Price Action: Nuburu shares are up over 86.5% at the last check Friday.

