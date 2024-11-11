Apollo Expands Multi-Billion Partnership With Mubadala For Global Growth: Details

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO shares are trading higher on Monday. The company extended the multi-billion-dollar partnership with Mubadala Investment Company to enhance global origination opportunities.

This extension strengthens Apollo’s Capital Solutions business, enabling it to offer bespoke private debt and equity financing solutions across asset classes to meet growing global demand.

The partnership extension builds on prior strategic collaborations, including a $2.5 billion joint venture for global private credit investments, Mubadala's backing of Apollo's new middle market lending vehicle, and Apollo's investment in Mubadala's evergreen solutions strategy.

Notably, at its October Investor Day, Apollo set a new target to reach $275 billion in annual origination volumes over the next five years.

Co-President of Apollo Asset Management Jim Zelter said, “Further enhancing our ability to originate investment opportunities that offer strong risk-adjusted returns is our top priority amid unprecedented demand for large-scale, customized capital solutions, and we believe the platform that the firm has created is particularly well positioned as a financing provider of choice to leading companies.”

In a separate release, PK AirFinance, an aviation lending platform affiliated with Apollo, announced a $550 million loan facility arranged and funded with China Aircraft Leasing Group’s sidecar platform, China Aircraft Global.

The loan is secured by 21 narrowbody and 2 widebody aircraft, with collateral spread across 15 global airline operators.

This month, Apollo reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.85, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.72 and revenue of $7.77 billion, beating the street view of $4.13 billion.

Investors can gain exposure to the BX stock via EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF LBO and Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF FDFF.

Price Action: APO shares are up 3.33% at $167.39 at the last check Monday.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

