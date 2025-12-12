$1.5 Million In DOGE, Pepe, Solana Seized From Chinese National In Florida

Florida prosecutors seized about $1.5M worth of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and other cryptocurrencies after tracing funds from an investment fraud case to a wallet allegedly controlled by a Chinese national.

Florida Targets Crypto Wallet Tied To Fraud Case

The Office of Statewide Prosecution obtained a court order to seize digital assets linked to Tu Weizhi, who faces charges including money laundering and grand theft.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by a Citrus County resident in July 2024, who reported losing $47,421 in what appeared to be an online investment scheme.

Authorities said blockchain analysis led them to a wallet allegedly controlled by Tu.

Rather than limit recovery to the reported loss, prosecutors sought forfeiture of the wallet's full balance.

$1.5M In Tokens Seized Across Multiple Blockchains

The Attorney General's office valued the seized holdings at roughly $1.5M.

The wallet contained Dogecoin, Pepe, Solana, and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) , according to the state's filing.

Officials said Tu is believed to be in China and would be arrested if he attempts to enter the U.S.

The state did not disclose whether the assets were held on centralized exchanges or private wallets.

Fugitive Disentitlement Applied To Digital Assets

Prosecutors relied on Florida's fugitive disentitlement statute to carry out the seizure.

The doctrine allows courts to proceed against assets when a defendant remains outside the court's jurisdiction.

Under the framework, defendants cannot use Florida courts to contest forfeiture unless they appear to face the charges.

Legal experts say the case reflects growing comfort in applying long-standing forfeiture doctrines to cryptocurrency.

Crypto Transparency Makes Seizures Easier

Angela Ang of TRM Labs said the case highlights how blockchain transparency can aid enforcement efforts.

"With the right tools, the traceability of public blockchains can make such seizures more feasible, not less," she said.

Public notices show Florida agencies have pursued similar forfeiture actions this year across multiple counties.

Several cases involved wallets connected to major blockchain networks and exchanges.

Why It Matters For Crypto Investors

The seizure signals an expansion of how aggressively U.S. courts are willing to apply forfeiture laws to cryptocurrency.

Unlike earlier cases tied mainly to exchanges, this action targeted a wallet allegedly controlled overseas.

For investors, the precedent underscores rising legal risk tied to cross-border crypto flows.

It also reinforces how law enforcement views digital assets as reachable property, even when defendants remain outside U.S. jurisdiction.

As fraud-related losses continue to mount, courts appear increasingly willing to test the limits of crypto asset recovery.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock