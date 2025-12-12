RH Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q3 Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) posted mixed results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.16 by 20.87%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $883.81 million, which beat the Street estimate of $883.69 million.

"We continued to generate industry-leading growth with revenue increasing 9% in the third quarter, and up 18% on a two-year basis, demonstrating the disruptive nature of our brand despite the worst housing market in almost 50 years and the polarizing impact of tariffs," CEO Gary Friedman said in a letter to shareholders.

RH sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $869.27 million to $877.4 million, versus the $896.97 million analyst estimate.

RH shares rose 2.4% to $156.97 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Curtis Nagle maintained RH with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $200 to $170.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained the stock with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $220 to $185.

Considering buying RH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

