What Sparked CapsoVision's (CV) 53% Surge In After-Hours Trading?

CapsoVision Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) shares jumped 52.88% to $18.04 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of CV stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Wednesday at $11.80, up 32.73%.

Leadership Addition

The California-based medical technology company named David Garcia as its Senior Vice President of Finance, effective Nov. 3.

Garcia previously worked as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Matterport Inc., a spatial data company, where he helped lead its initial public offering and contributed to its recent acquisition.

He has also held senior finance roles at View Inc., Intelepeer Cloud Communications and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) , and previously worked at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Deloitte.

See Also: Nvidia Stock Dips After Oracle Snub: Larry Ellison Calls It ‘Chip Neutrality’

Company Statement

Johnny Wang, president and CEO of CapsoVision, said, "His broad experience in financial management, capital strategy, and operational execution will be instrumental as we advance our development pipeline and pursue disciplined growth."

Garcia holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Stanford University.

Trading Metrics

The stock of the commercial-stage company rose 138.87% over the past month.

CapsoVision has a market capitalization of $552.75 million and a 52-week trading range of $3.45 to $11.80.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates CV stock has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Anucha Tiemsom on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.