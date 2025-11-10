Wendy's Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents. Quarterly sales of $549.516 million (down 3% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $534.457 million.

"Comparable sales at Company-operated restaurants outperformed the system by 4% during the third quarter and a renewed focus on execution resulted in the successful launch of our new chicken tenders," said Ken Cook, Interim CEO.

The firm reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook at 82 cents to 89 cents. The range compares with the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents.

Wendy's shares fell 4.4% to trade at $8.57 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wendy's following earnings announcement.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained Wendy’s with a Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $9.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $12 to $11.

RBC Capital analyst Logan Reich maintained Wendy’s with a Sector Perform and slashed the price target from $10 to $9.

