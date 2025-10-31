Charter Communications Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 31.

Analysts expect the Stamford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $9.29 per share, up from $8.82 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications' quarterly revenue is $13.75 billion, compared to $13.79 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 25, the company reported quarterly revenue growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $13.77 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.76 billion.

Charter Communications shares fell 4.4% to close at $230.92 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $325 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng assumed a Sell rating with a price target of $223 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall reinstated an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $300 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $425 to $355 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $385 to $415 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

