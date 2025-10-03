Dogecoin Extends Winning Streak, Up 14% In A Week — Analyst Says Memecoin 'Shaping Up Nicely' For A Bigger Move

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) stretched its winning streak Thursday, as cryptocurrency investors raised their risk appetite.

DOGE’s Rally Lights Up Its Futures Market

The meme coin, worth $39 billion, increased 2% in the last 24 hours, mirroring increases in other large-cap coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Over the week, the token was up over 14%.

The rally heated up the derivatives market, with open interest in DOGE futures jumping 8.14% in the last 24 hours, and over 19% in a week, according to Coinglass.

Additionally, over 75% of Binance traders with open DOGE positions were betting on its price increase, suggesting bullish optimism.

See Also: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030

DOGE ‘Shaping Up Nicely’

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Daan Crypto Trades said DOGE was "shaping up nicely" after a choppy momentum since its April lows.

"Just needs to maintain those higher lows and higher highs, and a larger move will eventually occur," the analyst predicted.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which shows the relationship between two moving averages of an asset's price, flashed a "Buy" signal for the meme coin, according to TradingView. The Relative Strength Index, though, remained in the "Neutral" zone.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.2601, representing a 2.03% increase in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of REX-Osprey Doge ETF (BATS:DOJE) closed 5.15% higher at $24.30 on Thursday, extending its weekly returns to 14%.

Photo Courtesy:ihrinmoisuc on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: