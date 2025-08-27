Box Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Results

Box Inc BOX reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Tuesday.

Revenue came in at $294 million, versus estimates of $290.78 million. Adjusted EPS came in at 33 cents, versus estimates of 31 cents.

"With Box's Intelligent Content Management platform, enterprises can finally leverage AI agents to take full advantage of their unstructured data," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

Box expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $298 million to $299 million versus estimates of $297.47 million. The company sees this quarter's adjusted earnings of 31 cents to 32 cents per share versus estimates of 32 cents per share.

Box raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $1.165 billion to $1.17 billion to a new range of $1.17 billion to $1.175 billion versus estimates of $1.172 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share to a new range of $1.26 to $1.28 per share versus estimates of $1.34 per share.

Box shares gained 3.4% to $32.22 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Box following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained Box with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $24 to $26.

UBS analyst Rich Hilliker maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $42.

Considering buying BOX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock