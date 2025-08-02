Trump Boasts Of 0 Illegal Border Entries Over Past 3 Months, Slams 'Crooked' Joe Biden, 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump took to social media to highlight recent successes in border security, attributing these achievements to the efforts of Art Del Cueto from the National Border Council.

What Happened: President Trump commended the efforts of Art Del Cueto from the National Border Council on Truth Social, highlighting recent border security achievements.

According to a post on Saturday, Trump noted a significant decrease in illegal border crossings.

Trump’s post praised the “AMAZING” border numbers, stating that no illegal entries occurred over the past three months.

"Under Crooked Joe Biden and ‘Border Czar' Kamala, a comparable number was hundreds of thousands of people, many from Gangs, Prisons, and Mental Institutions, pouring into our Country," he added.

Trump said that during their tenure, hundreds of thousands, including gang members and individuals from prisons and mental institutions, crossed the border illegally.

See Also: Kevin O’Leary Defends Trump’s Tariffs As Markets Shrug Off Hikes: ‘I’m An Investor. I Don’t Listen To All The Noise’

Additionally, President Trump lauded Jack Brewer for his strength and dedication, thanking both Brewer and Del Cueto for their contributions.

Why It Matters: President Trump’s recent comments on border security come amid his ongoing push for a substantial increase in immigration enforcement funding.

As reported, the President is advocating for a $150 billion spending plan aimed at bolstering immigration enforcement over the next four years. This proposed budget would significantly expand the southern border wall and increase resources for detention centers and law enforcement personnel.

Public opinion on Trump’s immigration policies remains divided. A survey by Pew Research Center revealed that while a majority of Americans oppose workplace raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), many still support the expansion of the border wall.

Trump’s emphasis on border security has been a consistent theme, as he reiterated in a conversation with comedian Theo Von, emphasizing the effectiveness of walls in border security.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock