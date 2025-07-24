Chipotle Falls About 9% After Hours Following Q2 Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG experienced a 9.81% drop during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

What Happened: After Chipotle's second-quarter earnings report was released on Wednesday, the stock price of the fast-casual restaurant chain plummeted by 9.81% to $47.60.

Chipotle’s earnings per share (EPS) exceeded expectations by $0.01, but its revenue fell short of estimates. The company also adjusted its 2025 same-store sales forecast to be flat, which led to the stock price decline.

Why It Matters: Chipotle’s stock has been on the radar of investors and traders, with the company’s shares trading lower after it reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company’s stock has been downgraded by Barclays PLC BARC and upgraded by BMO Capital BMO in recent weeks.

The second-quarter earnings report showed a revenue of $3.06 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.33 was in line with analyst estimates.

Despite the recent decline, Chipotle’s stock has outperformed the market over the past 15 years, producing an average annual return of 21.11%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, CMG closed up at 0.76% to $52.78 on Wednesday.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings highlight strong Growth (90.62) and Quality (69.59) for the Chipotle Mexican stock. Here’s how the stock fares on other parameters.

