Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chipotle Mexican Grill 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.11%. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion.

Buying $100 In CMG: If an investor had bought $100 of CMG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,765.83 today based on a price of $52.47 for CMG at the time of writing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

