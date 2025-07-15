Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD rose sharply in pre-market trading following the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

This development comes after the S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed that The Trade Desk would replace ANSYS Inc. ANSS in the S&P 500, effective from the market open on July 18.

Trade Desk shares jumped 14.8% to $86.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX climbed 122% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Monday.

climbed 122% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Monday. Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. XAGE surged 101.5% to $5.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced a merger with THPlasma and the termination of its transaction with 20/20 BioLabs.

surged 101.5% to $5.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced a merger with THPlasma and the termination of its transaction with 20/20 BioLabs. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, In c. SXTP jumped 89% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Monday.

c. jumped 89% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Monday. BloomZ Inc. BLMZ rose 63.9% to $0.2477 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is partnering with HYPERCOMMUNITY to deliver an AI-driven VTuber platform.

rose 63.9% to $0.2477 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is partnering with HYPERCOMMUNITY to deliver an AI-driven VTuber platform. Brazil Potash Corp . GRO jumped 52.4% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company signed an MoU with Fictor & WTT S.A., outlining terms for Fictor Energia to fund approximately $200 million in power transmission construction costs for the Autazes Project.

. jumped 52.4% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company signed an MoU with Fictor & WTT S.A., outlining terms for Fictor Energia to fund approximately $200 million in power transmission construction costs for the Autazes Project. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CYCC gained 38.7% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday.

. gained 38.7% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday. Movano Inc . MOVE gained 30% to $0.7135 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Monday.

. gained 30% to $0.7135 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO gained 20% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday.

gained 20% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 18% to $14.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.

Losers

LQR House In c. YHC declined 35% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. LQR House filed for common stock offering of $46 million.

c. declined 35% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. LQR House filed for common stock offering of $46 million. S&W Seed Compan y SANW dipped 33.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. S&W announced voluntary delisting from Nasdaq and SEC deregistration.

y dipped 33.6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. S&W announced voluntary delisting from Nasdaq and SEC deregistration. TROOPS, Inc. TROO dipped 29.9% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 105% on Monday.

dipped 29.9% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 105% on Monday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT shares tumbled 29.9% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Monday. The company announced the pricing of a $2.05 million registered direct offering of 170,830 shares at $12.00 per share.

shares tumbled 29.9% to $9.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 166% on Monday. The company announced the pricing of a $2.05 million registered direct offering of 170,830 shares at $12.00 per share. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc . INKT fell 27.5% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Monday. William Blair analyst Matt Phipps, on Monday, downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.

. fell 27.5% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 37% on Monday. William Blair analyst Matt Phipps, on Monday, downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform. Organogenesis Holdings In c. ORGO fell 26.7% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.

c. fell 26.7% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc . MDXG declined 20.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading.

. declined 20.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited COOT fell 15% to $0.4405 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.

fell 15% to $0.4405 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS fell 10.8% to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Sequans shares gained around 20% on Monday after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.

fell 10.8% to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Sequans shares gained around 20% on Monday after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings. Simulations Plus, Inc SLP shares fell 6.3% to $16.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat third-quarter sales and cut its FY2025 EPS guidance.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock