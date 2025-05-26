Trump Targets 'USA Hating Judges,' Immigrants And Biden In Capital Letters On Memorial Day: 'Fear Not, We Have Made Great Progress…'

On Monday, in a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump used his Memorial Day message to praise his administration's immigration efforts while blasting what he described as judicial overreach and failures at the U.S. southern border.

What Happened: "Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds," Trump wrote, before accusing the Joe Biden administration of allowing "21,000,000 [million] people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane."

Trump also criticized judges, stating they are "on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members and released prisoners from all over the world in our country," calling them "USA hating judges."

Why It's Important: The comments come in the wake of a federal ruling on Friday by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who ordered the return of a Guatemalan migrant improperly deported without due process, reported The Hill.

The Department of Homeland Security called Murphy an "activist judge," arguing the man had been relocated to Mexico—a safe third country—pending his asylum case, the report noted.

