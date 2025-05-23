SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock Soars 53%: What's Going On?

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc SBET surged62.8% to $6.12 Friday afternoon, continuing a sharp upward trajectory despite no company-specific news released during the session. The stock has gained significant momentum following Tuesday's announcement of a public offering.

What To Know: Trading volume spiked to over 4.2 million shares Friday afternoon, far exceeding its 100-day average of approximately 131,000, signaling heightened investor interest.

SBET’s short interest remains notably high, with 71.55% of its float, equating to roughly 384,000 shares, held short. This sharp rally suggests a potential short squeeze may be driving part of the gains.

On Tuesday, SharpLink revealed the pricing of a "reasonable best efforts" public offering of up to 1.53 million shares at $2.94 per share, aimed at raising $4.5 million in gross proceeds.

Proceeds for the offering are earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes.

How To Buy SBET Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for SharpLink Gaming – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of SharpLink Gaming, which is trading at $6.12 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 16.34 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

