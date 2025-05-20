'The Models Are Getting Better, But They're Also More Likely To Be Good At Bad Stuff,' Tech Experts Sound The Alarm As AI Charges On

Morgan Stangely has estimated that generative AI revenue could surpass $1.1 trillion by 2028

In an effort to capitalize on that growth, tech companies like OpenAI , Meta, and Alphabet have been rushing their products to market

, Meta, and Alphabet have been rushing their products to market Now, tech experts are warning that in doing so these companies have been sacrificing the safety and security of their products

Tech experts are concerned that safety is taking a backseat to profit potential in AI development, CNBC reports.

In the early days of AI, research was a priority for companies like Meta META, Alphabet GOOG GOOGL)), and OpenAI, but the release of ChatGPT in late 2022 changed that, according to the outlet. As the groundbreaking chatbot proved hugely popular and financially lucrative, other major companies took note and began rushing their own AI platforms to market.

In March, Morgan Stanley estimated that generative AI revenue could surpass $1.1 trillion by 2028, making it a huge market with lots of potential for growth. And in an effort to stay competitive, many companies are now cutting corners when it comes to the rigorous safety testing of their AI models before they are released to the public, industry experts told CNBC.

James White, chief technology officer at CalypsoAI, told CNBC that new AI models are sacrificing security for response quality, meaning they're less likely to reject malicious kinds of prompts. "The models are getting better, but they're also more likely to be good at bad stuff," said White. "It's easier to trick them to do bad stuff."

White, whose company runs safety and security audits of popular models from Meta, Google, OpenAI among others, says that this shift is readily apparent at companies like Meta and Alphabet.

According to insiders who spoke to CNBC, Meta has deprioritized its AI research unit, the Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research unit, in favor of Meta GenAI. Similarly, Alphabet has lumped its research group, Google Brain, in with its DeepMind division, which leads the development of new AI products.

Other experts readily agree with White, telling CNBC that as employees face increasingly shortened development timelines, they are left with the idea that they can't afford to fall behind when it comes to getting new models and products to market. Under this sort of pressure, they spend less time on security and more time on proficiency.

Google's Gemini 2.5 model, which was released in March, is a perfect example of this. According to CNBC, for weeks after its release, Gemini 2.5 was missing its model card, a common tool for AI transparency that shares information about how the model works, its limitations, and any potential dangers.

In a memo obtained by CNBC a month before Gemini 2.5's release, Google co-founder Sergey Brin told DeepMind and Gemini staffers that "the final race to AGI is afoot." "We have all the ingredients to win this race but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts," he said, noting that Google needed to speed up the process of AI testing and cut out the habit of "minor tweaking and overfitting" products.

"We can't keep building nanny products," Brin wrote. "Our products are overrun with filters and punts of various kinds."

