Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock Explodes 26% After Patent Court Victory

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD stock jumped 26.6% to $22.29 on Friday afternoon following a favorable court ruling.

What To Know: The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware upheld the validity and found infringement of Acadia's ‘721 formulation patent for NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), a treatment for Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis.

The decision protects the 34 mg capsule formulation from generic competition until 2038, blocking challenges from Aurobindo Pharma and other generic drugmakers.

Acadia CEO Catherine Owen Adams praised the ruling as a major win, emphasizing the company's commitment to protecting innovations that address serious unmet medical needs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ACAD has a 52-week high of $25.23 and a 52-week low of $13.40.