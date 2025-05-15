Trump Becomes A Grandfather Again As Daughter Tiffany Welcomes Baby Boy Alexander

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Michael Boulos.

What Happened: Tiffany Trump, 31, announced the arrival of her son, Alexander Trump Boulos, on social media Thursday, sharing a tender black-and-white photo of his tiny foot being held in a hand.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!"

See Also: Trump Family Shake-Up: Who’s In, Who’s Out

Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025