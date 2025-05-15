May 15, 2025 11:23 PM 1 min read

Trump Becomes A Grandfather Again As Daughter Tiffany Welcomes Baby Boy Alexander

President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband Michael Boulos.

What Happened: Tiffany Trump, 31, announced the arrival of her son, Alexander Trump Boulos, on social media Thursday, sharing a tender black-and-white photo of his tiny foot being held in a hand.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!"

