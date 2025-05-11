How Much Would A Mom Make A Year If Paid For Home Responsibilities? Here's The Six-Figure Answer

An annual report shows that the unpaid work mothers do in the home and around could be worth the equivalent of a six-figure salary.

Here's the details.

Mom's Unpaid Work: This Mother's Day might be the perfect time to buy a gift or make something for a mom or mother figure to show how much they're appreciated, especially for the work they've done over the years that goes unpaid.

A stay-at-home mom could earn the equivalent of an annual survey of $145,235 according to the annual Insure.com Mother's Day Index. The 2025 salary figure is up 4% from last year.

"Stay-at-home mothers juggle multiple jobs behind the scenes without compensation," Insure.com Managing Editor Nupur Gambhir said. "The Mother's Day Index is our way of recognizing some of the economic value of caregivers – their extraordinary workload would easily earn them six figures in the job market."

The annual survey uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and hourly rates to come up with the salary based on the number of hours a mother typically performs each task.

Salary Breakdown: The Mother's Day Index highlights over a dozen jobs that a mom does each week. Many of these jobs saw rises in their average hourly rate over the last year, helping to boost the amount of money a mom should be paid.

Here is the breakdown of how many hours and how much a mom would earn for each of the tracked job duties.

Accountant/Auditor: 0.5 hours per week, $1,169 annual wage

Baker: 3 hours per week, $435 annual wage

Chauffeurs: 9 hours per week, $8,794 annual wage

Childcare Worker: 40 hours per week, $33,134 annual wage

Cook: 14 hours per week, $12,478 annual wage

Elementary School Teacher: 20 hours per week, $24,156 annual wage

Hairdresser: 0.5 hours per week, $543 annual wage

Judge: 3 hours per week, $10,320 annual wage

Landscaping: 1 hour per week, $1,022 annual wage

Laundry Workers: 4 hours per week, $3,268 annual wage

Licensed Nurse: 2 hours per week, $740 annual wage

Maids/Housekeeping: 10 hours per week, $9,043 annual wage

Meeting & Convention: 8 hours per week, $2,003 annual wage

Mental Health Counselor: 5 hours per week, $5,584 annual wage

Social Service Specialist: 40 hours per week, $13,459 annual wage

Other Designers: 5 hours per week, $1,500 annual wage

Other Teachers: 10 hours per week, $13,768 annual wage

Personal Care Aides: 3 hours per week, $2,624 annual wage

Private Detective: 5 hours per week, $1,186 annual wage

Add it all up and it's a total of 183 hours per week on average and the equivalent to an annual salary of $145,235. Not bad for a role that's mostly unpaid for.

Note that not all the job duties above are for all 52 weeks of the year and are based on averages. The roles of chauffeur, childcare worker, cook, hairdresser, judge, landscaping, laundry, maid and personal care aide are all based on 50 weeks or more in a year, showing the non-stop demand for a mother's work.

Some of these jobs and unpaid duties also come on top of full-time jobs for moms.

The Mother's Day Index 2025 shows how thankful people should be for their moms or people doing the daily and weekly duties listed above.

