Hims & Hers Stock Surges On Strong Q1 Results, Falls After Convertible Note Offering

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS shares have surged 17.4% to $49.66 this week following a strong first-quarter earnings report released late Monday.

What To Know: The telehealth company reported revenue of $586 million, topping estimates and marking a 111% year-over-year jump. EPS came in at 20 cents, beating consensus forecasts of 12 cents.

Subscriber growth was a major catalyst, rising 38% to 2.4 million. Despite a cautious second-quarter revenue forecast of $530–$550 million, below Wall Street’s $564.6 million estimate, the company reaffirmed full-year guidance and projected $6.5 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

What Else: Late Thursday, Hims & Hers priced an upsized $870 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2030, with proceeds aimed at funding global expansion, technology development and potential acquisitions.

The notes carry a conversion price of $70.67, a 37.5% premium to the May 8 close of $51.40, and include capped call transactions to limit stock dilution.

Despite Friday’s 1.3% dip, overall investor sentiment appears positive as the company scales its personalized healthcare platform.

Read Also: 5% Treasury Yields Could Force Trump To Slash Tariffs In Q2, Says BofA’s Hartnett

How To Buy HIMS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Hims & Hers Health – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Hims & Hers Health, which is trading at $50.46 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 1.98 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HIMS has a 52-week high of $72.98 and a 52-week low of $12.07.