EXCLUSIVE: Aduro's Deal With Cleanfarms Targets Farm Plastic Recycling Revolution And Scalable Sustainability

- Aduro and Cleanfarms signed a multi-phase MOU to assess chemical recycling of on-farm plastics.
- The collaboration explores Aduro’s HCT technology to turn farm waste into valuable circular economy feedstock.
On Thursday, Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ADUR announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cleanfarms Inc., a prominent Canadian organization specializing in agricultural waste management.
This strategic, multi-phase collaboration will explore the technical and commercial feasibility of Aduro's proprietary Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT) as a scalable solution for chemically recycling on-farm plastics that are difficult to process through conventional methods.
By combining Aduro's advanced recycling technology with Cleanfarms' leadership in agricultural plastic stewardship, the initiative aims to convert materials unsuitable for mechanical recycling into valuable feedstock—potentially enabling a circular economy in the agri-plastics sector.
"Our goal is to develop a commercial pathway for difficult-to-recycle agriculture waste, waste streams that are strong candidates for Aduro's HCT and are currently overlooked by conventional technologies," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer at Aduro.
"Cleanfarms brings deep knowledge of the agricultural waste landscape and a national supply chain that can support our evaluation of HCT on real-world farm plastic materials. Together, we're building the foundation for a solution to reduce landfilling and open new value streams," added Vicus.
The collaboration will follow a three-phase, stage-gated approach to assess the technical and economic feasibility of using Aduro's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology to recycle post-consumer agricultural plastics.
Price Action: On the last check Thursday, ADUR shares were trading higher by 0.72% at $5.57 premarket.
