Ex-SpaceX Intern And Miami VC From DOGE Gain Access To Highly Classified US Nuclear Networks Without Top Clearance: Report

Two people connected with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were provided accounts on classified U.S. government networks that manage sensitive nuclear weapons data, according to a report.

What Happened: Luke Farritor, a 23-year-old former SpaceX intern, and Adam Ramada, a Miami venture capitalist, appeared in directories on two classified systems run by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and the Department of Defense, NPR reported, citing sources.

These networks include the NNSA Enterprise Secure Network, which holds highly restricted nuclear design data, and SIPRNet, which regulates secret-level communications.

The Department of Energy (DOE) told NPR that these accounts were never accessed, but the development has raised eyebrows within national security circles.

Why It Matters: To access these networks, officials usually require a "Q" clearance, which is the DOE's highest level of security clearance. Neither Farritor nor Ramada had this level of clearance, according to the report.

Merely being present in these directories does not enable access to classified material, but experts note that it could be a gateway to further infiltration.

Concerns about DOGE's access have been exacerbated by its increasing influence among federal agencies and an earlier whistleblower report alleging unauthorized data access at the National Labor Relations Board.

The appearance of these accounts also contradicts assurances made by Energy Secretary Chris Wright in February on CNBC that DOGE personnel did not have access to them.

This new report comes amid rising scrutiny over DOGE's access to government agencies and their sensitive data. Earlier this month, House Democrats voiced their concerns and alleged that DOGE is creating a cross-agency master database that might compromise privacy and national security.

DOGE has been previously linked with privacy and security concerns across other federal agencies, such as its attempts to access data from the Social Security Administration, taxpayer data, and its reported tracking of employee communications using artificial intelligence tools.

