Plug Power Stock Is Up 11% Tuesday: What's Going On?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading higher by 11.5% to 88 cents Tuesday afternoon. The stock is rebounding sharply amid a broad Wall Street rally, sparked by potential easing of geopolitical concerns.

What To Know: Tuesday’s market bounce followed Monday's sell-off, which was triggered by the Trump administration’s pressure on the Federal Reserve. On Tuesday, major indices all surged more than 2.5%, with the Nasdaq-100 gaining over 400 points.

Sentiment improved further after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a potential easing in U.S.-China tensions.

Plug Power shares have also been volatile in recent sessions following last week’s launch of a major hydrogen liquefaction facility in Louisiana, developed in partnership with Olin Corporation. The company says the facility adds 15 metric tons of daily capacity and strengthens Plug's domestic supply chain.

Despite financial headwinds—including a fourth-quarter earnings miss, a $280 million capital raise, and a sharp revenue guidance cut—CEO Andy Marsh remains bullish, taking 50% of his salary in company stock to signal confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG has a 52-week high of $4.88 and a 52-week low of $0.76.