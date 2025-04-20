'There Is Complete Meltdown in the Building': Defense Secretary Loses Four Key Staffers in a Single Day

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lost four key staffers in one day, causing a significant upheaval within the Pentagon.

What Happened: Hegseth’s Chief of Staff Joe Kasper is set to leave his position in the coming days. Kasper will, however, remain within the agency. Three other Defense aides, who were previously put on leave due to an ongoing leak investigation, were terminated on Friday.

These include senior advisor Dan Caldwell, Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, the chief of staff to the deputy secretary of Defense. Carroll and Selnick are reportedly planning to sue for wrongful termination, reports Politico.

The Pentagon has been grappling with a series of leaks recently, including the disclosure of military plans and intelligence gathering activities. This upheaval comes amidst a scandal involving Hegseth and a group chat on Signal, an encrypted messaging app, where he shared forthcoming plans for airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

One senior Pentagon official told the outlet that Kasper had clashed with the aides who were fired, indicating a personality clash. Another defense official described the situation as a “complete meltdown” reflecting on Hegseth’s leadership. A third official predicted more chaos to come.

"There is a complete meltdown in the building, and this is really reflecting on the secretary's leadership," the other senior defense official said. "Pete Hegseth has surrounded himself with some people who don't have his interests at heart."

Hegseth was confirmed by the Senate by a narrow margin after facing allegations of rape, smelling of alcohol while working as a Fox News host, and adultery, all of which he denied.

Why It Matters: The sudden departure of four key staffers from the Pentagon, including the Chief of Staff, is a significant event that could potentially disrupt the functioning of the Defense Department. The ongoing leak investigation and the scandal involving Hegseth’s sharing of sensitive military plans have already put the Pentagon under a spotlight.

The loss of these staffers, coupled with the potential legal action from the terminated aides, could further escalate the situation.

The turmoil within the Pentagon could also have implications for national security, given the department’s crucial role in defense and intelligence. The situation warrants close monitoring in the coming days.

Image: Shutterstock/Jeremy Christensen