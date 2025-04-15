Musk Firing Thousands Of Federal Workers A Warning, Says Bernie Sanders—'What Do You Think He'll Do When AI Comes For Private Sector Jobs?'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is once again raising concerns about Elon Musk's sweeping job cuts in the federal government, calling them a preview of what could happen to private sector workers once artificial intelligence becomes widespread.

A Broader Message About Automation and Inequality

“The idea that Mr. Musk goes around with a chainsaw—that is his metaphor—slashing jobs all over the place… and throwing people out into the street is outrageous,” Sanders said during a recent CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper.

“If Musk can do this to federal employees… what do you think he's going to be doing when artificial intelligence and robotics come for your job?”

He warned that many jobs people hold today could disappear within the next decade, and he questioned whether Musk and others in the tech world are doing anything to protect American workers from the rapid changes brought by new technologies. “They don’t give a damn about you.”

Concerns about AI replacing human jobs aren't just coming from elected officials. In a resurfaced video, OpenAI engineer Brian Wu admitted, "It's kind of deeply unfair that… a group of people can just build AI and take everyone's jobs away, and in some sense, there's nothing you can do to stop them right now."

Wu said the only available options may be to "petition for regulation" or "join us and have one of the few remaining jobs." He called the outlook "rough," adding that redistributing income may be one of the only fair ways forward.

VA Layoffs Could Cripple Veterans’ Care

Sanders was especially critical of a proposal to lay off 83,000 employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He warned the cuts would directly harm veterans who rely on government-provided health care and benefits.

“We made a commitment to the men and women who put their lives on the line that we were going to provide them with the best quality health care,” Sanders said. “Throwing 83,000 workers in the VA out of their jobs will delay services and lower the quality of care.”

Sanders argued that these cuts aren't just about trimming budgets. He believes it's part of a broader push by conservative leaders and tech billionaires to shrink the role of government and weaken protections for workers.

Defending Social Programs and Public Trust

Sanders also took issue with what he sees as misinformation from President Donald Trump, who has claimed large numbers of Social Security recipients are defrauding the system.

“It’s a total absolute lie,” he said. “Well over 99% of the benefits owed to people on Social Security were earned by the people.”

Meanwhile, Sanders blasted Trump's broad tariff policies. He said working families will end up paying the price at the checkout line.

“Virtually all of those products sold in stores like Target are going to see significant increases in prices,” he said. “That's going to hurt working people a whole lot.”

While Sanders supports innovation, he says technology and AI must work for everyone—not just billionaires.

“So, bottom line, I am not a Luddite,” he said. “But we have got to understand that new technology—AI, robotics—has got to work for working people, not just for the billionaires and Mr. Musk.”

