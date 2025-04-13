Mark Cuban Gets Real About What It Takes To Get Rich: 'Even When I Was Dead Broke Sleeping on the Floor, I Was Having Fun'

Billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once shed light on the common misconceptions about super-rich individuals and the impact of wealth on personal relationships.

What Happened: Cuban, who has made a name for himself by investing in profitable companies and appearing on “Shark Tank,” shared his thoughts on wealth during an interview on The HoopsHype Podcast.

Contrary to the general perception, Cuban stated that money doesn’t necessarily alter a person. “Everybody thinks that money changes you. And it can, in many respects, but it doesn’t have to,” he said during the interview.

“Even when I was dead broke sleeping on the floor, I was having fun, hanging out with my friends. And those guys are still my same friends now,” he added.

Cuban also touched upon the difficulties of preserving relationships after acquiring wealth. “The hardest part is just dealing with friends when it first happens because they’re the ones that aren’t quite sure if you’re going to be the same person, how you’re going to act. Are you always going to pick up the check or only sometimes pick up the check? So it’s a little adjustment, but your true friends stay your true friends,” he elaborated.

Despite his vast fortune, Cuban underscored his efforts to maintain his down-to-earth attitude and ensure that his wealth hasn’t changed his character. He also noted that his wealth has granted him peace of mind and flexibility.

Cuban attributes his success to the time he has devoted to his family and children.

“I’m lucky because I don’t have to stress about bills, I don’t have to worry if they’re going to turn my lights off again and stuff like that, which I had to worry about in the past,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about money, and I can set my schedule,” Cuban said.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s insights provide a rare glimpse into the lives of the super-rich, challenging common stereotypes. His comments underscore the importance of maintaining personal values and relationships, despite significant wealth.

This perspective is particularly relevant in today’s society, where wealth is often equated with personal change.

Cuban’s emphasis on family and personal relationships as a key to success offers a refreshing counterpoint to the usual narratives surrounding wealth and success.

