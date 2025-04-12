April 12, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Blasts Trump: 'Celebrating Causing China's Stock Market To Go Down, By Causing Our Own Stock Market To Go Down?'

Kimbal Musk, Tesla TSLA board member and brother of CEO Elon Musk, has gone public with sharp criticism of President Donald Trump’s trade policies, calling tariffs a “structural, permanent tax on the American consumer” and accusing Trump of celebrating economic self-sabotage.

Kimbal Questions U.S. Strategy of Self-Inflicted Economic Harm

“Mmm.. Celebrating causing China’s stock market to go down, by causing our own stock market to go down? Maybe this is why Trump brought back the R word.” Kimbal posted on X, in response to a message from Trump touting the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Posted In: News

