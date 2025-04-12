'They Drop A Bowling Ball On Your Car From 20 Feet Up,' Trump Says, Mocking European Rules That Keep US Cars Out

President Donald Trump slammed the European Union during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, claiming Europe has used unfair rules and regulations to keep American cars out of its markets.

Trump Targets European Trade Barriers

“They drop a bowling ball on the top of your car from 20 feet up, and if there’s a little dent, they say, ‘No, I’m sorry, your car doesn’t qualify,'” Trump said, describing what he called “nonmonetary barriers” that make it nearly impossible for U.S. vehicles to pass European tests.

“The same car from Germany or any [other country] would dent likewise—unless you’re going to have an army tank, it’s going to dent,” he added.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.26/share!

“So they come up with rules and regulations that are just designed for one reason—that you can’t sell your product in those countries. And we’re not going to let that happen.”

According to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the TÜV SÜD testing authority and the country's KBA motor vehicle authority said that such a test does not exist for dent issues. However, similar tests are used for windshields and uniformly for all vehicles.

A broken windshield is normal and doesn't lead to a failed test, a TÜV SÜD spokesperson told DPA.

Trump said while the U.S. allows droves of European vehicles into the country each year, American automakers face a stacked deck when trying to sell overseas. “They send millions and millions of cars into the U.S., but we don’t have a car that’s been sold to the European Union,” he said.

He criticized the EU’s 10% tariff on imported American vehicles, compared with the 2.5% the U.S. currently charges on European cars, and said that the current trade structure “was formed to really do damage to the United States in trade.”

“We’re not going to be the stupid people anymore,” he said.

Trending: Hasbro, MGM, and Skechers trust this AI marketing firm — invest pre-IPO from $0.55 per share now.

Why Don't Europeans Buy American Cars?

Trump’s comments come as he implemented a sweeping 20% tariff but also a 25% import tariff on steel, aluminum and cars. However, the reasons U.S. cars struggle in Europe go beyond policy.

For instance, there are practical issues at play. Europe’s historic cities and narrow streets simply aren't built for massive American trucks and SUVs. “Try to go around Italy in a big SUV. I’ve done it, and it’s very difficult,” car analyst Hampus Engellau told the BBC.

Fuel efficiency is another factor. Because fuel is more expensive in Europe than in the U.S., drivers tend to choose smaller, more efficient vehicles over large gas-powered ones.

The Trade Gap

In 2022, the EU exported 692,334 cars to the U.S., worth $39 billion, while the U.S. sent just over 116,000 vehicles to Europe, worth about $5.7 billion, according to the BBC. Trump says this imbalance shows the system is broken.

See Also: Invest in the Future of Digital Engagement. Own a Piece of the $100 Billion Metaverse Today for Just $500.

European brands like BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes continue to gain ground in the U.S. market, while American brands have pulled back from Europe. Ford Motor F, for example, has been shifting away from small passenger cars and toward electric and commercial vehicles.

Trump insists tariffs will be key to rebuilding American manufacturing. “Tariffs will make this country very rich,” he said. “We’re going to bring great trade and we’re going to be fair to other countries.”

But even Trump acknowledged that bringing U.S. car production up to speed will take time. “You’ve got to build a thing called a factory,” he said. “You have to build your energy. You have to do a lot of things.”

For now, the dispute between the U.S. and Europe on car trade remains unresolved, but the pressure is building on both sides of the Atlantic.

Read Next: