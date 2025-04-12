Robinhood Co-Founder Baiju Bhatt Launches $50M Space Solar Bet To Beam Energy From Orbit, Eyes 2026 Demo In Sci-Fi Comeback

Aetherflux, the space-based solar energy startup founded by Robinhood billionaire Baiju Bhatt, has secured $50 million in a Series A funding round to push forward its vision of transmitting power from orbit to Earth, writes TechCrunch. The raise comes as the company prepares to launch its first satellite demonstration mission in 2026.

The new funding brings Aetherflux's total capital to $60 million, bolstered by Bhatt's own $10 million contribution. Leading the round are Index Ventures and Interlagos, with notable backing from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, and a few high-profile individuals, including actor Jared Leto.

Key Investors and the Road Ahead for Aetherflux

The company, based in San Carlos, California, came out of stealth mode in late 2023 and is working to build satellites that will generate solar power in orbit and beam it back down to ground stations using electricity-powered laser technology. It's a science fiction-inspired futuristic pitch, specifically from Isaac Asimov's 1941 short story Reason, but one Bhatt is determined to make real.

Speaking with TechCrunch, Bhatt said they want to “demonstrate that we have made this transformative progress of going from humans not having power from space to, for the very first time, there being power from space for humans.”

The first step is placing an operational satellite into low Earth orbit, which is built on a bus platform based on Apex Space's Aries design. The payload riding on top will harness energy captured by solar panels and convert it to a laser beam that can deliver about one kilowatt of energy back to the surface of the Earth.

On the ground, special photovoltaic arrays will receive and store that energy. These so-called "ground stations" are still in development, with Aetherflux determined to consider military sites as possible locations because of the controlled airspace in these areas. Ultimately, the company intends to miniaturize the stations into mobile units that can deliver electricity to remote or energy-insecure areas.

Bhatt emphasized the importance of providing "end-to-end power linking" in the upcoming demo, saying the plan is to light up an installation or run simple electronics on the ground using energy transmitted from space.

The company's team includes engineers from NASA, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin LMT, Anduril and the U.S. Navy, showcasing the technical strength behind this bold initiative.

So far, very few have managed to transfer solar energy from space wirelessly. According to TechCrunch, Caltech's 2023 microwave beaming experiment is still the most famous example but Aetherflux is aiming higher with a scalable system.

Aetherflux's Push for Groundbreaking Innovation

The new round of funding will help Aetherflux recruit more engineers and deepen its investment in satellite payload, laser systems, and receiving infrastructure.

Aetherflux's momentum has also been recognized by the U.S. government. In a post on X, Bhatt said that the Department of Defense awarded the company with funds from its Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund to aid solar power innovation for military applications.

With an ambitious mission, elite support, and a founder with a track record of shaking up established systems, Aetherflux is positioning itself to lead the next frontier in clean energy by harvesting the sun's power where it shines brightest: in space.

