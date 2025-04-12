Giuliani Criticizes Trump's DOJ and FBI: 'I'm Very Upset Right Now'

Rudy Giuliani has expressed dissatisfaction with the FBI and the Justice Department even under President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The former New York mayor and Trump attorney voiced his discontent with certain decisions made by FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi. He expressed frustration over his unheeded attempts to seek explanations. This comes as a surprise, considering the changes implemented during the Trump administration.

In a dialogue with conservative commentator Eric Bolling on X, Giuliani said, “I want to know why. They say there’s an explanation for it. It better be damn good.” The conversation was initiated by Bolling, referring to a civil case where Giuliani was accused of defaming two election workers from Georgia.

Giuliani also expressed his displeasure with the treatment of his associates Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro. He questioned the FBI’s decision to appoint a person who had previously targeted Catholics and J6 people in the Justice Department to head the FBI’s Washington office.

When asked about his opinion on the performance of Bondi and Patel, Giuliani responded, “I, up until now, I was over the top enthusiastic, particularly by the Justice Department. So I’m going to assume there’s a reason for this that I don’t know.”

“And I'm very upset now because Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have taken one of the people that was running the unit going after Catholics in the Justice Department, and also going after J6 people, and put them in charge of the Washington office of the FBI,” he added.

Why It Matters: Giuliani’s criticism of the FBI and Justice Department, despite the changes under the Trump administration, raises questions about the effectiveness of these changes. His dissatisfaction with the treatment of his friends and the personnel decisions made by Patel and Bondi could potentially shed light on internal conflicts within these institutions.

This development could have implications for the public’s perception of the FBI and Justice Department, and their ability to effectively carry out their mandates.

