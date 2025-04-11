Kevin O'Leary Fears Tariffs Could Cut Off His Swiss Watch Supply. 'Don't Take My Watches Away From Me—That Would Be Crazy!'

Kevin O'Leary is worried the U.S. government might mess with something he holds sacred—his luxury watches.

In a recent interview on Fox Business, the “Shark Tank” personality and investor warned that tariffs could disrupt the flow of high-end timepieces from Switzerland to the U.S. Speaking about ongoing trade tensions, O'Leary said he was recently in Geneva at a global watch show when he learned about a 34% tariff slapped on Swiss watches. That didn't sit well with him.

"Don't take my watch away from me," he pleaded. "I speak on behalf of millions of collectors."

It's a five billion dollar business between Switzerland and US. While I was there with all the CEOs of all the watch companies, we get whacked with a 34% tariff directly. Now here's the dilemma. If you're a watchmaker like, Rolex, Patek, or AP, the demand for your watches… pic.twitter.com/mAhXjmbRIX — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) April 7, 2025

‘I’m Like the Pharaoh of Time’

O'Leary, known for his investing skills and sharp suits, is also a die-hard watch collector. In a 2023 interview with GQ, he said his collection means so much to him that he plans to take it with him to the grave.

"All of these watches are coming into my coffin. I'm like the pharaoh of time," he said.

He doesn't just buy watches to flip them for a profit. He sees them as pieces of art. His collection includes brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Grand Seiko. Each one comes with a story, a purpose—and a red strap. That's his signature, and brands now know they have to offer red bands to win him over.

Some of his most prized pieces include the Patek Philippe 5711, which has soared in value since it was discontinued, and the diamond-covered Rolex Daytona 116588TBR, also known as the Eye of the Tiger. That watch alone can fetch more than $200,000 on the secondary market.

Nine Cities, Nine Vaults

Because he's been robbed before, O'Leary doesn't keep his watches in one place. His collection is now spread across nine cities, each with its own secure vault.

"It's impossible to steal my watches again because you'd have to travel to nine cities and break into nine different bank vaults," he told GQ.

Tariffs, Deals and the Bigger Picture

On Fox Business, O'Leary said that while tariffs might be part of a negotiation strategy under President Donald Trump's administration, keeping them long-term doesn't make sense.

"If the tariffs stay in place in perpetuity at 25%, [Jamie Dimon] would be right" about inflation, O’Leary said, referring to JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon’s warning that tariffs could slow the economy. “But I think this is a giant negotiation.”

O'Leary added that Trump's team isn't foolish and will likely strike zero-tariff deals with countries like Switzerland, Vietnam, and Canada. He argued that U.S. consumers shouldn't be punished in the meantime.

"You get a delay shipping them while we work this out because China will buy them all… That's a dilemma," he said. "Give us a few weeks to work this out."

In the meantime, O'Leary's message to policymakers is loud and clear: Don't mess with the watch guy.

