EXCLUSIVE: Beeline Clocks About $200 Million Mortgage Origination Volume In 2024

On Tuesday, fintech mortgage lender Beeline Holdings BLNE reported that its 2024 origination volume growth outpaced the broader industry by 29%, clocking originations of just under $200 million.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), U.S. mortgage originations hit $1.79 trillion in 2024, marking a recovery from the 2022 downturn. Since the Q4 2022 low, Beeline has averaged nearly 20% quarterly revenue growth through Q4 2024, the company said.

Founded in the second half of 2020, Beeline closed its first full year in 2021 with $7.8 million in revenue. Despite rising interest rates and a prolonged mortgage downturn that began in October 2021, the company grew revenue by 33.5% in 2024 compared to 2023—defying broader industry declines.

Looking ahead, the MBA's baseline forecast projects 30-year mortgage rates to end 2025 at approximately 5.9%. Beeline sees this as a favorable backdrop and believes it is well-positioned for accelerated growth through 2027.

Beeline Co-founder and CEO Nick Liuzza reflected on the company's early challenges, noting they entered the market during a turbulent time.

"Our timing wasn't ideal, but we've built the company to withstand volatility," he said.

"We caught a favorable market to close out 2021, but like the rest of the industry, we were hit by rising rates and a shortage of single-family homes. The difference is—we didn't slow down. We kept building software, expanded our product suite, and diversified our lending capabilities. Now, we're positioned to move quickly. With rates coming down last week, our timing as a public company seems excellent."

Price Action: BLNE shares were trading lower by 1.21% by $1.63 in premarket trading at the last check on Tuesday.