Chuck Schumer Blames GOP For 'Partisan Path' As Shutdown Nears—Republicans Say 'Democrats' Fault' If Government Closes

Congressional leaders intensified rhetoric on Wednesday over the impending government shutdown, with just two days remaining before federal funding expires at midnight on Friday.

What Happened: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared that Democrats are unified behind a “clean 30-day CR” while rejecting the House-passed Republican funding bill.

“Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their Continuing Resolution without any input from Congressional Democrats,” Schumer wrote on X. “Because of that, Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate to pass the House CR.”

Our caucus… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 12, 2025

Republican senators immediately blamed Democrats for the impasse. “We are now two days away from a government shutdown, and Senate Democrats are refusing to allow a CR to come for a vote,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) stated. “If the government shuts down on Friday, that will be the Democrats’ fault, not Republicans.”

We are now two days away from a government shutdown, and Senate Democrats are refusing to allow a CR to come for a vote. If the government shuts down on Friday, that will be the Democrats' fault, not Republicans. pic.twitter.com/M8mPEgBGeJ — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 12, 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) countered House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s (R-La.) accusations, writing, “Republicans run the House, the Senate, and the White House. If you have the votes, then go ahead. If you need Democrats, then you need to negotiate with Democrats.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) accused Democrats of hypocrisy: “After claiming to have concern for the federal workers that depend on government funding, more than 200 House Democrats voted for a government shutdown.”

Why It Matters: The legislation would fund the government through Sep. 30, increase military funding by $6 billion, and reduce overall expenditures slightly.

Democrats oppose the measure, citing concerns about cuts to non-defense programs. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.) criticized “the Republican proposal that slashes veterans’ benefits and cuts healthcare.”

Sam and I flew to Washington as we faced another looming government shutdown and voted no on the Republican proposal that slashes veterans' benefits and cuts healthcare – all while giving more power to an unelected billionaire who is working to dismantle our government and the… pic.twitter.com/TB7NNghHTz — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) March 12, 2025

Democrats prefer a temporary funding extension through Apr. 11, while Republicans push for their longer-term solution. With the Senate requiring bipartisan support to overcome a filibuster, thousands of federal workers face potential furloughs unless lawmakers reach a compromise before Friday’s deadline.

