Small Plane Crashes In Pennsylvania Retirement Facility Parking Lot After Pilot Reports 'Open Door'

A Beechcraft Bonanza carrying five people crashed in a parking lot in Lititz, Pennsylvania, near a retirement village south of Lancaster Airport, on Sunday afternoon, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials. All passengers survived and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Air traffic control recordings revealed the pilot reported “an open door” and requested to return for landing shortly before the crash, reported ABC News. Despite being cleared to return, controllers soon instructed the pilot to “pull up” moments before the aircraft went down around 3 p.m.

Collin Rugg, owner of Trending Politics, shared a clip of the plane crash on X.

According to the Associated Press, approximately a dozen parked cars were damaged, and residents of Brethren Village were briefly advised to shelter in place as a precaution, according to Duane Fisher, police chief of Manheim Township.

JUST IN: Air traffic control audio released following a plane crash in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.



The plane, with five people on board, crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community. Multiple vehicles in the lot caught on fire.



According to new audio, the pilot was…

Three victims required transfer to Lehigh Valley Health Network’s burn center, while two remain at Lancaster General Hospital. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that state police are assisting local first responders at the scene.

The FAA has launched an investigation, with the National Transportation Safety Board also monitoring the situation. Officials noted the aircraft may have skidded approximately 100 feet after initial ground impact, but no one on the ground was injured.

