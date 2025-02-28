What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower by 6% to $3.22 since Monday’s open. The company this week reported fourth-quarter financial results.

What To Know: AMC Entertainment posted strong fourth-quarter results, surpassing revenue estimates with $1.31 billion, an 18% year-over-year increase.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share, in line with expectations. AMC generated $113.9 million in free cash flow and ended the quarter with $632.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Attendance surged 20.2% to 62.42 million, marking a post-pandemic fourth-quarter record. U.S. attendance rose 21.1% to 42.96 million. Meanwhile, food and beverage revenue per patron hit a record $7.15.

CEO Adam Aron highlighted the positive momentum in the industry and AMC's commitment to enhancing the theater experience.

What Else: Looking ahead, AMC plans to expand its premium large format, extra-large, and specialty screens in 2025. The company has raised $171.7 million in first-quarter 2025 and repurchased $1.3 million of its 5.75% senior notes due 2025.

AMC also said the company anticipates significant industry-wide box office growth in the coming years, aiming to capitalize on increasing demand.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $11.88 and a 52-week low of $2.38.