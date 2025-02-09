Mark Cuban's $400K Bet On Teen Founder Comes With An Unexpected Invitation: 'I Want My Daughters To Meet You, And Learn From You'

In an episode of the popular TV show “Shark Tank”, teenage entrepreneur Tania Speaks managed to secure a $400,000 investment from billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

What Happened: Speaks, the founder of Tania Speaks Organic Beauty, delivered a compelling pitch on a 2024 episode of "Shark Tank." Her company focuses on skincare products, a venture she was inspired to start due to personal experiences with bullying over her thick eyebrows.

As per the report by CNBC, Speaks wanted $400,000 for a 10% investment in her company, and Cuban offered the money for a 20% stake. He also asked her to meet his daughters to discuss entrepreneurship.

"I want my daughters to meet you, and I want them to learn from you. Maybe you'll even learn something from them," Cuban said.

Tania agreed to meet them but countered with a 15% stake for the same amount. The celebrity investor accepted her offer.

This emotional exchange underscored Cuban’s faith in Speaks as an entrepreneur, even though he doesn’t have prior experience in the skincare industry.

Cuban also said, "I saw my daughters — and my son, for that matter — in her. If I can get her to connect to my kids, that's more important than the money involved."

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Cuban has made an investment based on emotional factors. He previously invested in 15-year-old Trey Brown’s clothing brand Spergo, showcasing his dedication to nurturing young entrepreneurs.

These investments highlight Cuban’s belief in the potential of young entrepreneurs and his willingness to support them, even in industries where he lacks experience.

This could inspire more young entrepreneurs to step forward and pursue their dreams, knowing that there are successful businesspeople like Cuban who are willing to invest in their potential.

