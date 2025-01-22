A Mother Tracks Her Son's Stolen iPhone On An 8,000-Mile Trip From NYC To Shenzhen, China – Here's What Irks Her More Than Losing The Phone

When a mother in New York City realized her son's iPhone was missing, she did what many parents would do – she immediately opened Apple's Find My app to track the device. What she discovered was both frustrating and fascinating, as the stolen iPhone went on an international adventure highlighting just how organized the black market for stolen electronics has become.

Don't Miss:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare ?

Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you.

From NYC to Shenzhen

The phone's journey began on Oct. 30 in NYC when it was snatched. First, it appeared in an apartment complex in the Bronx, then sat in a Long Island warehouse for a few days. Months later, it resurfaced nearly 8,000 miles away in Shenzhen, China, a well-known city hub for electronics manufacturing and repair.

By this point, the device was locked and useless to whoever had it, thanks to Apple's Activation Lock – a feature designed to prevent thieves from resetting and reselling stolen phones. Despite this, the phone's destination made sense. Shenzhen is home to Huaqiangbei, a sprawling electronics market where stolen phones are dismantled for parts or reassembled into “new” devices.

The Scale of the Problem

Smartphone theft is a widespread issue in the United States. Allstate estimates that 5% or an estimated 14.7 million phones were stolen in 2023 alone. Since iPhones make up about 50% of the smartphone market in the U.S., this translates to approximately 7.35 million stolen iPhones in a year. The financial damage is immense, not just in the cost of the devices but also in the security risks posed by potential data breaches.

See Also: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.26/share with a $1000 minimum.

What Frustrated Her Most

Oddly enough, losing the iPhone wasn't the most infuriating part of the ordeal. What truly upset the mother was the lack of interest from local authorities. She filed a police report with the NYPD immediately after the theft, but the response was underwhelming. Even when the phone's location was trackable in NYC, nothing was done to investigate.

"I'm not that mad about losing this one phone," she shared, "but I wish the NYPD had looked into the Long Island warehouse before it left NY. I bet there are a ton of other phones going through this same path." Her frustration resonated with others online, as many shared similar stories of police apathy toward stolen phones.

As one person said, “And I thought only in India police are not interested in stolen phone cases. Well, this has been the same for the entire world. Looks like a nexus to bring the phone to China where tracking is difficult because of the poor treaty.”

Another tried explaining things further: “People don't understand that filing a police report is literally just a report. It's not a request for the police to look into it or a declaration by the police that they will look into it.”

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — you can become an investor for $0.80 per share today.

How the Black Market Thrives

Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei district has become a hotbed for dismantling stolen devices. While Apple's Activation Lock, part of its Stolen Device Protection measures, makes it nearly impossible to reuse an iPhone, individual components like screens, batteries and chips can still be salvaged and sold.

In some cases, thieves even scam the original owners into removing the Activation Lock by sending fake messages claiming to be from Apple. Or, as someone said, “He'll start getting messages from someone claiming that they bought it and need him to remove the activation lock. Don't do it. Block and ignore. Eventually, they'll start threatening him. Again, ignore. They can't do anything.”

Organized networks route phones from theft hotspots like NYC to international markets, with Shenzhen being one of the biggest destinations.

These operations are so well-oiled that stolen phones are often shipped in bulk, passing through intermediaries.

Read Next: