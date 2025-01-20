Robotics Company Showcases $150,000 'Companionship And Intimacy' AI Robots That You Can Break Apart And Carry In A Suitcase With You

While there were many technological advancements at CES 2025, one robot caught people's attention for its ambition and controversy. The American robotics startup Realbotix unveiled Aria, a humanoid artificial intelligence robot designed for "companionship and intimacy."

What's the Deal With Aria?

Aria is part of Realbotix's lineup of robots designed to address loneliness and provide emotional connection. It is available in three versions: a $12,000 bust, a $150,000 modular version and a $175,000 full-body model.

Don't Miss:

The $150,000 version stands out because it can apparently be taken apart and packed up, making it easy to move around.

Realbotix has focused on making Aria appear as lifelike as possible. In fact, the company's goal is to "create robots that are indistinguishable from humans." As Forbes reports, the robot has 17 motors in its face, enabling basic eye and mouth movements to replicate human expressions. It also uses AI to have conversations, though its responses can sometimes be slow and its movements a bit stiff, showing the limits of today's technology.

See Also: Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.26/share!

Aria's appearance is also customizable. It can be made as male or female and users can swap out its face, hair and even its personality. RFID technology is being developed by Realbotix so that the robot can identify various faces and modify its behavior accordingly. These features allow for a degree of personalization that sets it apart from standard AI devices.

Not Just for Companionship

While Realbotix describes Aria as a robot for “companionship and intimacy,” it has distanced the product from being labeled a sex robot. CEO Andrew Kiguel highlighted its “social intelligence” and talked about using Aria in hospitals, theme parks or for customer service. Nonetheless, hints at the possibility of “conversations of a more intimate nature” have fueled speculation about the robot's intended use.

The high price tag means Aria isn't for everyone. Realbotix seems to be targeting tech fans, businesses and people looking for unique solutions to loneliness or interaction. The suitcase-friendly design adds convenience, but it's still a big investment.

Trending: It’s no wonder Jeff Bezos holds over $70 million in art — this alternative asset has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1995, delivering an average annual return of 11.4%. Here’s how everyday investors are getting started.

Futuristic or Unsettling?

I'm cracking up about this Realbotix AI girlfriend.



The funniest thing is it's not even a sex toy. Like they made this weird thing that looks like Chucky and moves like It's a Small World After All presumably for people who would bang it, but they can't bang it lol pic.twitter.com/tIvkFn9IkN — Peter Coffin (@petercoffin) January 11, 2025

Reactions to Aria are mixed. While some think it's a cool step forward in robotics, others find it unsettling. Critics have pointed out its stiff movements and overly “humanlike” features, saying it falls into the “uncanny valley” where robots look almost human but not quite. Others have questioned the design choices and whether they're more about marketing than practicality.

Aria shows how far robots have come, but also how far they still need to go. Whether it becomes a household item or stays a niche product, it's sparking big questions about how robots might fit into our lives.

Read Next: