What's Going On With Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO pulled back by 5.3% to $2.16 during Wednesday's session, following a strong rally Tuesday.

The decline may be attributed to profit-taking, as investors assess renewed focus on respiratory illnesses, with increased cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV driving interest in vaccine developers.

What Else: Inovio's lead candidate, INO-4800, a DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, remains a key focus among vaccine-makers, particularly as alternative vaccine technologies gain traction. The company is also advancing its broader pipeline, which includes vaccines for RSV, MERS and other pathogens.

While Wednesday's profit-taking reflects typical market volatility following a sharp rise, Inovio's long-term prospects remain tied to its ability to advance its portfolio and demonstrate the effectiveness of its DNA-based vaccine platform in addressing global health challenges.

Read Also: Quantum Stocks Tumble: Why Rigetti, IonQ and D-Wave Are Falling

How To Buy INO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, INO has a 52-week high of $14.75 and a 52-week low of $1.74.