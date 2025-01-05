From Side Hustle to $6.6 Million a Year: How This 48-Year-Old Is Living the Dream

New Jersey-based dinnerware designer Jono Pandolfi has transformed his side hustle into a multi-million dollar business.

What Happened: Pandolfi, along with his 30-member team at Jono Pandolfi Designs, manufactures and ships thousands of ceramic pieces from their Union City studio to a global clientele.

The company’s dinnerware graces the tables of hundreds of restaurants and has even made appearances in FX’s TV series “The Bear.”

When the pandemic wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, the company pivoted to expand its direct-to-consumer offerings. This strategic move now contributes to nearly half of its revenue. By the close of December 2024, the company’s revenue was projected to exceed $6.6 million, as per documents reviewed by CNBC.

"I think it's safe to say that it's pretty hard for a ceramic artist or someone who studied clay to build a business that's bringing in over $6 million per year. I feel like I'm living the dream of a ceramic artist," Pandolfi told the outlet.

The company’s offerings, which include four-piece settings and 8-inch pasta bowls, are available for purchase on its website.

Collaborations with high-profile clients like Anthropologie and Crate & Barrel have necessitated the acquisition of additional kilns to meet the growing demand.

Also Read: From Side Hustle to $77K: Here’s A 22-Year-Old’s Car Detailing Success

Despite the financial challenges associated with expanding production capacity, Pandolfi remains steadfast in his commitment to grow the business. The company’s shift to a direct-to-consumer strategy has proven successful, tripling its revenue since 2020.

Why It Matters: Pandolfi’s story is a testament to the power of adaptability and resilience in the face of adversity. The company’s successful pivot to a direct-to-consumer model amidst a global pandemic underscores the importance of agility and innovation in business.

Furthermore, the collaborations with high-profile clients highlight the value of strategic partnerships in driving growth and expanding market reach.

This entrepreneurial journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring business owners and side hustlers, demonstrating that with the right strategy and determination, even the most challenging circumstances can be transformed into opportunities for growth and success.

Read Next

This Amazon Applicant’s Interview Answer Earned Her A Seat 3 Feet Away From Jeff Bezos