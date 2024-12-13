Trump Backs Plan To Scrap 'Very Costly' And 'Inconvenient' Daylight Saving Time

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced plans to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, describing it as “inconvenient” and “costly.”

What Happened: Trump spoke about the Republican Party’s dedication to ending the time change, which he said is supported by a small but vocal group.

Trump argued that the practice is a burden and financially draining for the country.

The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2024

Previously, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, also voiced their support for ending the biannual clock adjustments.

Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time changes! https://t.co/5ePhgzYLsF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

This change would require congressional approval.

Why It Matters: The debate over Daylight Saving Time has been ongoing for years, with arguments both for and against its continuation.

Trump has previously expressed support for ending the practice of clock changes, stating in a 2019 tweet, “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Most U.S. states adjust their clocks in March and November to optimize daylight, resulting in earlier sunrises and sunsets for parts of the country during those five months, providing more morning light but reducing it in the evening.

Supporters, including medical experts, argue that this better aligns with the body's natural circadian rhythm, reported CNN.

Proponents of permanent Daylight Saving Time favor later sunrises and sunsets, offering more evening light but less in the morning.

This option is popular among retailers, businesses, and restaurants, who see economic benefits from increased evening activity, as well as advocates who believe extended daylight in the evening could help reduce crime.

