Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Is Down 40%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO shares are trading lower by 40% to $2.23 during Friday’s session after the company priced a public offering of 10 million shares of common stock and accompanying warrants.

The shares are priced at $3.00 each, with warrants exercisable at $3.76 per share, potentially raising $30 million in gross proceeds before expenses and commissions.

The offering, managed by Oppenheimer & Co., Citizens JMP and Stephens Inc., is set to close on December 16, pending customary conditions.

Should I Sell My INO Stock?

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals have decreased by 51.14% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $4.49 per share if they sold it today. The stock has fallen 52.2% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Nov. 1 would see a capital loss of $3.24.

INO has a 52-week high of $14.75 and a 52-week low of $2.20.