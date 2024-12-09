SoundHound AI Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN stock is trading lower by 5.3% to $14.21 during Monday’s session, potentially due to profit-taking and cooling off after an extraordinary year-to-date rally of over 500%. The stock has been a standout performer, driven by excitement around its voice AI technology.

Recent gains have been fueled by SoundHound’s Smart Ordering system now used in Torchy's Tacos and other global locations, which was announced last week.

What To Know About The Partnership: SoundHound AI’s voice AI Smart Ordering system is now deployed across all 130 Torchy’s Tacos locations, enabling customers to place phone orders using natural speech. Trained on Torchy’s menu, the system handles custom orders, answers questions about menu items and manages multiple calls simultaneously.

Torchy’s CTO praised its reliability and role in enhancing guest experiences while freeing staff to focus on food preparation. SoundHound’s solutions are used in over 10,000 global locations, processing 100+ million interactions.

A consumer study suggests growing acceptance of voice AI, signaling its transformative potential in automating and improving restaurant operations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN has a 52-week high of $16.07 and a 52-week low of $1.62.