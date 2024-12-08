Convicted January 6 Rioter: 'Trump's Gonna Pardon Me Anyways!'

Philip Grillo brazenly taunted a judge following his sentencing for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, expressing his confidence that President-elect Donald Trump will pardon him.

What Happened: A tense scene unfolded on Friday when Senior Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sentenced Grillo on five charges, including a felony for obstruction of an official proceeding, along with several misdemeanors.

According to the report by CNN, after receiving his sentence of one year in prison and one year of supervised release, Grillo taunted the judge, proclaiming, “Trump’s gonna pardon me anyways!”

Grillo’s immediate imprisonment was an unusual occurrence in such cases. As Grillo was being taken into custody, he reiterated his conviction of receiving a pardon once Trump takes office.

Also Read: Bill Clinton Recalls Trump’s Actions On January 6

Grillo’s friends, who were present in the court and identified themselves as Republican Party officials from the Bronx and Queens, supported his assertion, shouting, “Don’t worry, Phil. Donald’s gonna take care of you.”

Trump has previously expressed his intent to pardon those involved in the Capitol riot, referring to them as “unbelievable patriots.”

Why It Matters: Grillo’s audacious taunt underscores the deep divide and ongoing political tension in the U.S. following the Capitol riot.

His belief in a pardon from Trump, despite the former President’s lack of legal authority to do so, highlights the enduring influence of Trump on his supporters.

This incident also raises questions about the potential implications for future cases related to the Capitol riot, as it may encourage other defendants to adopt a similar stance.

Read Next

Trump Refuses To Pledge Compliance With Judge's Order In Jan. 6 Case: ‘The Whole Thing Is A Fake'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Wikimedia Commons