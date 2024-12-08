Elon Musk Echoes Ron Paul on Foreign Aid as an 'Immoral Transfer of Wealth'

Elon Musk has publicly expressed his agreement with DOGE advisor Ron Paul‘s proposal to completely end foreign aid, emphasizing its relevance in the current economic climate.

What Happened: On Saturday Musk replied to a post on X about Paul’s proposal of the total elimination of foreign aid. Paul argues that it takes money from the poor and middle class in the U.S. and gives it to the wealthy in impoverished nations, with a portion going to intermediaries.

Musk, in his retweet, simply stated, “Ron is not wrong.” This brief endorsement indicates his support for Paul’s stance on the issue.

Ron is not wrong https://t.co/WYhYclMyJ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2024

Earlier on Saturday, Paul called for an end to foreign aid, citing both its economic and moral consequences.

In a post on X, he criticized the transfer of funds from American taxpayers to wealthy individuals in less developed countries.

He argued that foreign aid disproportionately impacts the U.S. poor and middle class, funneling their money to affluent entities overseas while benefiting intermediaries along the way.

Here's an easy one for @DOGE !

ELIMINATE foreign aid! It's taking money from the poor and middle class in the US and giving it to the rich in poor countries – with a cut to the facilitators in between! Americans don't want their government to borrow more money to spend on… pic.twitter.com/hbjfUNGWGW — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) December 6, 2024

He described the practice as economically harmful, morally indefensible, and unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: Musk’s agreement with Paul’s viewpoint is significant given his influence in the tech and business world. His endorsement could potentially sway public opinion and impact discussions around foreign aid policies.

Paul’s proposal and Musk’s support come at a time when debates around wealth distribution, both domestically and internationally, are increasingly prevalent.

The suggestion to end foreign aid entirely is a radical one, and it remains to be seen how this will influence policy discussions going forward.

